The Ministry of Family and Social Services has prepared a 10-year vision document aimed at monitoring changes in Türkiye's family and demographic structure, analyzing their root causes and assessing their impact on individuals, families and social welfare.

According to a statement from the ministry, the Family and Population Decade Vision Document was prepared to ensure that initiatives accelerated during the 2025 Year of the Family are carried forward through a long-term and comprehensive policy framework.

The document sets out a people-centered and family-focused road map designed to safeguard future generations. It is built around five strategic priorities, which are preserving the family institution and future generations, encouraging marriage, increasing fertility rates, raising well-qualified young people while improving the welfare of older adults, and supporting rural development alongside balanced population distribution.

To ensure these priorities are implemented at the institutional level, regular action plans will be prepared and monitored through a systematic framework based on a dynamic cycle.

The ministry also plans to strengthen the country's national data infrastructure to support evidence-based policymaking and implementation. A data production and analysis platform focusing on family and population policies will be established under the ministry's coordination, drawing on data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) and other relevant institutions.

As part of the vision, changes in family and population structures will be monitored regularly, with their underlying causes analyzed and their effects on individuals, families and social welfare assessed. National research, strategic studies and official statistical projects in this field will be carried out under the ministry's responsibility.

Public institutions and organizations will also be expected to systematically assess the short-, medium- and long-term effects of demographic changes within their areas of responsibility and develop preventive measures based on those analyses.

The vision document also emphasizes strengthening academic capacity in family and population studies. Graduate programs in the field will be encouraged, research initiatives will be supported and funding mechanisms prioritizing family and demographic studies will be established.

In addition, policies and research will be carried out internationally in line with Türkiye's national priorities, with support for comparative data production and joint research collaborations.