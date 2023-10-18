Ankara is ready to send a hospital ship and field hospitals to Gaza after a brutal airstrike by Israel killed more than 500 people in a Gaza hospital overnight, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said Wednesday morning.

Koca said in a social media post that Türkiye was prepared to provide health care services “for our Palestinian brothers and sisters.”

Türkiye already sent three cargo planes loaded with humanitarian aid to Egypt, for aid delivery to Gaza through the Rafah border crossing.

The minister said they were engaged in talks with international health organizations to coordinate aid. He stated that he held talks with his international counterparts as well as senior executives of the World Health Organization (WHO) after “the inhumane attack” on Tuesday and stressed that it is unacceptable that health institutions treating people were attacked, regardless of the justification.

“I told WHO Europe director Hans Kulge in my phone call that supporting the region in terms of health care was an urgent matter. We are ready to act together with the WHO and I stressed that the WHO has a historic responsibility on this matter,” Koca said. He said Ahmed al-Mandhari, WHO regional director for the Eastern Mediterranean, responded positively to their suggestions on the matter and they decided to launch cooperation with Türkiye immediately.

“Despite all diplomatic challenges, Türkiye will stand with innocent people, babies, children and the elderly. We are going through days where people have to decide whether they should stand with humanity. We have nothing else to heed than our conscience. The people of Palestine are our brothers and sisters,” Koca said.