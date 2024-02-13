A four-day rescue operation by the National Intelligence Organization (MIT) brought a German-Palestinian couple to safety from Gaza, which has been under constant bombardment by Israel.

Muhammad Elbasyouni, 75, and 70-year-old Alya Elbasyouni were trapped in the Palestinian enclave when a new round of fighting erupted between Israel and Palestine on Oct. 7. The couple’s son, Loay Elbasyouni, a Palestinian-American engineer working for NASA, sought the assistance of the United States and his birthplace Germany for their evacuation but his request remained unanswered. Elbasyouni also contacted the Red Cross for the evacuation of his parents, who suffered from chronic diseases. Türkiye's MIT stepped in when his efforts failed and launched the “Journey to Safety” operation for the couple’s evacuation.

The couple was taken to an ambulance, which was part of a five-ambulance convoy heading to the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt three days ago. Yet, an Israeli strike hit the convoy, killing an ambulance driver. The ambulance carrying the couple was forced to return to Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza where they departed. Their son lost contact with them as Israel cut off all communications. Despite challenges, MIT navigated their transportation again and they hit the road to Rafah the previous day. At the border crossing, they were taken in by the Egyptian authorities and taken to the Turkish Embassy in Cairo. After staying there for one day, the couple was taken to their family, waiting for them in Türkiye.

They were grateful to Türkiye as they recounted their ordeal under Israel's attacks. Muhammad Elbasyouni told Anadolu Agency (AA) on Tuesday that they were planning to leave for Germany from Gaza in November but the renewed conflict hindered their plan. Elbasyouni, a retired doctor who resided in Khan Younis, said they were horrified when they woke up on Oct. 7 to the noise of artillery and missiles. “We left everything behind and fled to (central) Gaza. They took shelter in a clinic he ran until 2008 but abandoned after his retirement. His 72 relatives were with them. “Attacks continued for days. We had no food, no water, no electricity, nothing to communicate with others,” he recalled. Months later, he received news that ambulances were sent to evacuate them. When their ambulance was hit, they took shelter at Al-Shifa. Later, they headed south again, where they were stopped at an Israeli checkpoint. After waiting there for five hours, they were forced to leave their vehicles by Israeli officials while an Israeli drone took their photos and ordered them to return. They then took shelter at a field hospital where they spent the night under “one blanket amid freezing weather.” “The next day, we received a phone call and were told Türkiye was working to evacuate us,” he said. Finally, they were taken to the border crossing where they were welcomed by officials from the Turkish and German Embassies. “We are grateful to them,” he said.

Recounting their ordeal in Gaza, Alya Elbasyouni said they were praying that “night would not fall” because attacks aggravated at night. “You could hear the screams of children,” she said. She recalled seeing injured people succumbing to their wounds because they did not have proper medical care. “It is a great tragedy still going on,” she told AA. She said she was happy to leave Gaza and reunite with her children but felt the pain of Gazans, including her relatives, she could not even say goodbye.

Their son Loay said he could not find a response to his calls for the evacuation of his parents and it was only after he shared his appeal on social media that they were contacted. He said Germany sought to “take credit” for the evacuation and insisted on taking them to Germany. “I told them that the Turkish government did everything and we would take them to Istanbul,” he said. Elbasyouni thanked the Turkish authorities. “I wouldn’t see my parents if it was not for their interest and assistance in our case,” he said.