Türkiye's main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) is facing renewed controversy after prosecutors launched an investigation into allegations that paid extras were recruited through casting agencies to attend a recent membership ceremony led by party leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu.

The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office opened the inquiry following claims that hundreds of participants were paid TL 950 (around $20) to attend the event, where they were allegedly instructed to chant slogans and applaud.

The allegations emerged as the CHP continues to grapple with internal turmoil following a court ruling that reinstated Kılıçdaroğlu as party leader and prompted the departure of 91 lawmakers aligned with former leader Özgür Özel.

CHP Istanbul Provincial Chair Gürsel Tekin described the claims as a "setup" and said those responsible would be held accountable if wrongdoing was established.

The allegations also revived scrutiny over several previous incidents involving individuals presented at CHP events or in campaign-related material as ordinary citizens. Critics have questioned whether some participants had undisclosed political affiliations or professional acting backgrounds.

Turkish TV channel AHaber further compiled a timeline of the CHP's past "casting" controversies, identifying the individuals as actors or party members.

In the case involving the alleged "mufti's wife," it was later revealed that Gül Taşlı Cenal's husband was not a mufti but Faruk Cenal, the former CHP district chair in Burhaniye. She was also identified as a CHP member and a bar owner.

A headscarf-wearing woman known as "Neşe Abla," who told CHP politician Mustafa Balbay, "I will never vote for the AK Party again," drew attention after viewers questioned the authenticity of her words and gestures, fueling debate over whether she was portraying an ordinary citizen.

Village head Hanife Çakmak, who received a CHP membership badge from Kılıçdaroğlu, later said, "They told us they would take us out for a meal. I didn't know I would receive a party badge. I am not, and have never been, a CHP member."

A woman named Zeynep, who addressed reporters outside the Turkish Parliament by saying, "I am just a farmer's daughter, nothing more," was later reported to be registered with a casting agency and to be an actor.

Emine Polat, who appeared in campaign material as a headscarf-wearing ordinary citizen expressing support for Ekrem Imamoğlu, was later identified as a CHP municipal council member in Esenyurt.

Umut Daştan, who said, "I voted for Binali Yıldırım in the last election. This time I will vote for Imamoğlu," was later identified as a CHP municipal council member in Kartal.

Ersoy Ersoy, the farmer who told Özgür Özel during a rally in Yozgat, "We have nothing left," was also later reported to have ties to CHP circles.