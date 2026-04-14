Work has begun to establish a Women’s Cooperation Council under the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), aiming to strengthen collaboration on women’s empowerment across member countries, Ankara's Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş said Tuesday.

Göktaş made the remarks during a conference in Baku held on "Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA)," where Azerbaijan currently holds the 2024-2026 OTS chairmanship.

Speaking at a panel titled “Women Entrepreneurs in SMEs, Leveraging Artificial Intelligence and Digitalization,” Göktaş said the global economy is undergoing a major transformation driven by digitalization and artificial intelligence, creating new opportunities for women’s participation in business and employment.

She said the proposed council would help foster “a common vision and collective will” among Turkic states, particularly in areas such as women’s entrepreneurship and labor force participation.

“The OTS Women’s Cooperation Council will become a strong regional organization that brings women together across our shared geography for a common future,” she said.

Göktaş also recalled that empowering women was among the key priorities discussed during the OTS social policy minister meeting held in Istanbul in 2024.

The event in Baku, hosted by Azerbaijan’s State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs, brought together senior officials and representatives from CICA member states.

Among attendees were Leyla Aliyeva, head of the IDEA Foundation, Uzbek Deputy Prime Minister Zulfiya Mahkamova and CICA Secretary-General Kairat Sarybay.