Türkiye’s foreign and defense ministers will brief Parliament on Tuesday about U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran, escalating tensions in the Middle East and measures taken by Ankara in response, according to parliamentary sources.

According to the information obtained by Anadolu Agency (AA) reporters, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Defense Minister Yasar Güler are expected to address lawmakers at Parliament under Article 59 of the parliamentary bylaws, which allows ministers to provide information to Parliament on significant national and international developments.

The briefing will take place during Tuesday’s General Assembly session, where the ministers are expected to outline the latest developments in the Middle East, including the risk of the conflict spreading and its potential impact on regional security.

Parliament will decide after the session opens whether the briefing will be held behind closed doors. The meeting is widely expected to take place in a closed session, parliamentary sources said.

If the session is closed, journalists and visitors will not be allowed inside the General Assembly hall, and rooms adjacent to the chamber will be cleared and sealed for the duration of the meeting.

Following the ministers’ briefing, the closed session will end and lawmakers will resume the parliamentary agenda in an open session.

Records and summaries of closed parliamentary sessions can only be made public after 10 years under parliamentary rules.

Israel further expanded its heavy bombardment of Iran overnight Sunday, carrying out waves of strikes on civilian infrastructure, including fuel depots near Tehran, as fighting escalated on day 10 of the U.S.-Israeli campaign.

Lebanon was also drawn into the Middle East war last week, when Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah attacked Israel in response to the killing of Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during U.S.-Israeli strikes.

Lebanese authorities said nearly 400 people have been killed over the past week as Israel struck a hotel in central Beirut on Sunday, marking the first attack on the city center since the latest war against Hezbollah began.

Previous briefing sessions

Türkiye’s parliament has previously held several closed sessions on regional security issues. On Oct. 12, 2023, Fidan briefed lawmakers in a closed session on Israel’s military operations in Gaza.

Fidan and Güler also addressed parliament on Jan. 16, 2024, regarding a terrorist attack in the area of Operation Claw-Lock, which was conducted by the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) in northern Iraq and the broader security situation in the region.

In another closed session on Oct. 8, 2024, the two ministers briefed lawmakers on developments surrounding Israel’s military actions in Lebanon.

Fidan also spoke before parliament on Aug. 29, 2025, during an extraordinary session convened to discuss Israel’s war in Gaza and the humanitarian situation in the Palestinian territories.