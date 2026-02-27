Gaza's civil defense ministry said Israeli strikes killed at least five people on Friday.

Violence has continued in the Palestinian territory despite a U.S.-brokered truce that entered its second phase last month, with Israel violating the agreement.

The civil defense agency, which operates as a rescue force under Hamas authorities, told Agence France-Presse (AFP) that an air strike in the early hours of Friday morning killed at least two people and seriously injured one in central Gaza.

A drone strike in the south of the strip shortly after midnight killed three and injured several more people, the agency added.

Under the terms of the ceasefire, which took effect on Oct. 10, Israeli troops withdrew to positions behind a so-called "Yellow Line", though they remain in control of more than half of the territory.

Gaza's health ministry, which operates under Hamas authorities, has previously said at least 601 people had been killed since the truce began.

The Israeli military says at least four of its soldiers have been killed in the same period.

Media restrictions and limited access in Gaza have prevented AFP from independently verifying casualty figures or freely covering the fighting.