President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Moldovan counterpart, Igor Dodon, discussed the possibility of cooperating in the fight against the coronavirus, during a phone call on Monday, said Turkey's Communications Directorate.

The two leaders also discussed bilateral relations as well as regional issues.

As of Sunday, Turkey reported more than 27,000 COVID-19 cases, and the death toll stands at 574.

Moldova has seen 864 cases and 17 deaths, according to figures compiled by the U.S.' Johns Hopkins University.

Since appearing in Wuhan, China, last December, the coronavirus has spread to at least 183 countries and regions.

Around 1.29 million cases have been reported worldwide, with the global death toll over 70,000, and more than 270,000 recoveries.