Türkiye’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) is preparing to mark its 25th anniversary on Aug. 14 with a large gathering in the capital Ankara, bringing together the party’s quarter-century political record with messages focused on its future agenda.

According to a report by the Sabah newspaper, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is expected to address the event at Başkent Nation's Garden, which organizers plan to stage in a rally-like atmosphere. Organizers are also preparing a special song built around themes of nostalgia, public service, the nation and the future. One of its central references will be Erdoğan’s long-standing phrase: “We came not to be masters of this nation, but to serve it.”

A specially designed T-shaped stage will be installed for the celebration, which will feature performances, music and visual displays tracing the AK Party’s political journey since its founding in 2001. The program will highlight the party’s past policies and projects alongside its vision for Türkiye’s future.

Women are expected to have a prominent presence at the gathering, with the AK Party’s women’s branch organizing the participation of around 50,000 women. Women wearing traditional clothing representing Türkiye’s seven geographical regions will also take part, reflecting the country’s cultural diversity. Around 150,000 people are expected to attend.

The anniversary comes as senior AK Party officials increasingly turn their attention to the party’s next phase and its long-term policy priorities.

Furthermore, speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), AK Party Deputy Chair Efkan Ala said the party’s reforms over the past 25 years had helped move Türkiye from the middle-income group into the upper-income category, arguing that the country now needs a more sophisticated generation of reforms to sustain further progress.

“We have prepared these reforms as well. As the AK Party, we will implement them and continue on our path so that we can bring our nation together with the Türkiye Century vision,” Ala noted.

Ala also pointed to changes in Türkiye’s political system as one of the party’s major achievements, saying elected politics had replaced structures of political tutelage and that the popular will had become decisive in governing the state.

Ala said the party’s quarter-century in politics had brought major changes across the economy, security, infrastructure and social policy, citing the launch of European Union accession negotiations, the lifting of the headscarf ban and the reopening of Hagia Sophia for worship among key developments.

He also highlighted Türkiye’s expansion in the defense industry, saying the country now domestically produces systems it previously struggled to purchase from abroad and has emerged as a major defense exporter.

On the economy, Ala said Türkiye’s gross domestic product had increased from $238 billion to more than $1.6 trillion during the AK Party era.

“There is, of course, much more to be done,” Ala said, pointing to further steps planned in economic, political and social policy.

He also cited major infrastructure investments, including Marmaray, the Eurasia Tunnel, Istanbul Airport and the 1915 Çanakkale Bridge, as examples of projects completed during the party’s tenure.

Turning to plans for a new civilian constitution, Ala said a committee established by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan had completed its work.

“We have concluded our work,” Ala said, adding that the party would now continue discussions with other political parties and different segments of society in an effort to advance a new civilian constitution.

“I hope we will be able to finalize it,” he said.

The Aug. 14 program is expected to combine those future-oriented messages with a retrospective of the AK Party’s 25 years in power, centered on themes of public service, unity and Türkiye’s future.