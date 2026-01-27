Ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) Deputy Chair Kürşad Zorlu and a Turkish delegation visited Aleppo Governor Azzam al-Gharib on Tuesday to discuss cooperation in different fields, including development, reconstruction and training.

The delegation included Gaziantep Mayor Fatma Şahin, Sahinbey Mayor Mehmet Tahmazoğlu and several members of the Turkish Parliament. Talks focused on assistance for Aleppo and the surrounding areas as part of efforts to promote economic recovery in northern Syria.

Zorlu said in a social media post last October that he had hosted Syrian lawmaker Tarek Sulo Cevizci and representatives of the Turkmen community, stressing the importance of Turkmen representation for Syria’s territorial integrity and stability.

The visit came as senior Turkish officials underscored Ankara’s policy on Syria following a meeting of the ruling AK Party’s executive board on Monday.

Party spokesperson Ömer Çelik said Türkiye had long warned against attempts by terrorist groups to carve out zones of control in Syria and called for a unified state under the principle of “one Syria, one army.”

“Our goal has always been that all ethnic, sectarian and religious groups participate equally in rebuilding Syria, with no one excluded,” Celik told reporters.

He said the abuses and assimilation policies of the former Assad regime had ended and that all Syrians should now take part in shaping the country’s future.

Celik welcomed a recent decree by Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa guaranteeing the rights and identity of Kurds, calling it an encouraging step toward stability.