Turkish ministers and political figures on Friday marked the 25th anniversary of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party), highlighting President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s leadership and the party’s quarter-century in Turkish politics.

Interior Minister Mustafa Çiftçi recalled Erdoğan’s remarks at the party’s founding on Aug. 14, 2001, when he declared that, “Nothing in Türkiye will ever be the same again.”

Çiftçi said the statement opened the door not only to a new political movement but also to a new era for Türkiye.

“Exactly 25 years have passed since that day,” Çiftçi stressed, adding that Erdoğan and the party had faced numerous challenges during that period.

He said Erdoğan had left a significant mark on Türkiye’s recent history through his leadership and policies, while maintaining a strong connection with the public.

Citing Erdoğan’s statement that “the AK Party’s dough was kneaded by the nation,” Çiftçi noted public support had been at the core of the party’s political journey.

Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum also issued an anniversary message, saying the party’s establishment 25 years ago marked the beginning of a political movement built around what he described as the nation’s values and the vision of a stronger Türkiye.

“Under the leadership of our President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, our AK Party, which placed the nation’s will at the center of politics and transformed Türkiye through its works, today represents 25 years of struggle, service and cause,” Kurum said.

AK Party spokesperson and Deputy Chair Ömer Çelik described the anniversary as an exceptional milestone in the country’s political history.

Çelik said reaching the party’s 25th year after such a long period in government was a rare political achievement, describing the anniversary as a “celebration.”

“We have carried out this entire process under the leadership of our president with uninterrupted rule in a way rarely seen in political history,” Çelik said.

He argued that the party’s longevity stemmed from its relationship with voters and Erdoğan’s approach to politics, saying public approval had provided the basis for its continued governance.

Furthermore, Mustafa Destici, chair of the Great Unity Party (BBP), also congratulated Erdoğan and the AK Party on the anniversary.

Destici said the AK Party had played a major role in Türkiye’s political life over the past quarter-century while confronting political, economic and social challenges, terrorist attacks and the July 15, 2016, coup attempt.

He also pointed to Türkiye’s growing regional and international role and developments, including the establishment of the Organization of Turkic States and the reopening of Hagia Sophia as a mosque.

Destici said cooperation within the People’s Alliance would continue around shared objectives, including national unity, economic strength, counterterrorism and greater independence in the defense industry.