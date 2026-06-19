Turkish officials and policymakers warned Friday that climate change, water scarcity and food security are emerging as major national security challenges, calling for stronger cooperation and long-term planning to address growing environmental risks.

The remarks came during the Erciyes Summit, held under the theme “Climate, Water, Food and Security,” was organized at the Sabancı Cultural Center by the Büyük Sanat Foundation, Erciyes University, the Kayseri Governorship, the Kayseri Metropolitan Municipality and the Orta Anadolu Development Agency (ORAN).

Speaking at the opening session, Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum said climate change is no longer solely an environmental issue but a challenge affecting economies, societies and national stability.

“Drought has become a global issue,” Kurum said, noting that declining water resources are affecting agricultural productivity, drinking water security and industrial output.

He warned that pressure on water resources directly affects food production and could ultimately create broader security concerns.

“When water weakens, production weakens. When production weakens, pressure on food supplies increases. As food pressure rises, social stability and public security are affected at their roots,” Kurum said.

He also highlighted preparations for the COP31 climate summit, which Türkiye is set to host in Antalya in November.

“We want COP31 to become more than a summit. We want it to be a climate mobilization where promises are transformed into projects and projects into concrete results on the ground,” Kurum said.

Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumaklı stressed the importance of water management for ensuring food security and agricultural sustainability. Describing water as the foundation of life, Yumaklı said Türkiye has strengthened its water infrastructure and currently enjoys historically high reservoir levels.

“The active occupancy rate of our dams has reached 81.5%, which is a record level,” he underlined. “We currently have 26 billion cubic meters more water stored in our reservoirs.”

Yumaklı added that Türkiye aims to increase the share of closed-circuit irrigation systems from 38.5% to 45% by 2028 to improve efficiency and reduce water losses.

Parliamentary National Defense Committee Chair Hulusi Akar argued that water and food shortages should be viewed as national security concerns.

“Food and water crises are no longer merely environmental issues; they have become matters of national security and energy security,” Akar said.

He warned that food shortages could fuel instability and conflict, noting that hundreds of millions of people around the world continue to face hunger.

Akar also called for strategic agricultural planning and greater efforts to encourage younger generations to engage in farming, describing sustainable agriculture as a critical component of future resilience.

Deputy Industry and Technology Minister Oruç Baba Inan emphasized the importance of green and digital transformation in maintaining economic competitiveness while addressing environmental challenges.

He stressed that Türkiye is implementing programs to support sustainability-driven industrial growth, improve efficiency and promote local development.