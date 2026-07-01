Türkiye's main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) has removed provincial officials in 26 provinces as part of an internal restructuring process, while reaffirming its support for the government's "Terror-Free Türkiye" initiative, party spokesperson Müslim Sarı said Tuesday.

Speaking after a meeting of the party's Central Executive Board (MYK) chaired by CHP leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, Sarı said the leadership had reviewed the party's internal functioning since May 21 and taken disciplinary measures to protect its institutional structure.

"Our institutional identity is our red line," Sarı said, adding that disciplinary procedures and dismissals had been implemented against officials deemed to have undermined the party's organizational framework.

The decisions affected provincial organizations in 26 provinces, including Ağrı, Aksaray, Amasya, Batman, Bilecik, Bolu, Çanakkale, Denizli, Diyarbakır, Eskişehir, Hakkari, Iğdır, Kars, Kırıkkale, Manisa, Mardin, Muğla, Muş, Nevşehir, Samsun, Sivas and Tunceli, as well as several district branches. In Sinop, only the provincial chair was removed while the rest of the executive board remained in office.

Sarı said disciplinary proceedings seeking expulsion had been initiated against seven provincial chairs, including the heads of the party organizations in Denizli, Muğla, Eskişehir, Sinop, Düzce, Kars and Tunceli.

He also announced that new provincial chairs had been appointed in six provinces, Batman, Çanakkale, Mardin, Niğde, Osmaniye and Tunceli.

"In summary, officials have been removed in 26 provinces. Seven provincial chairs have been referred to the disciplinary board, and new appointments have been made in six provinces," Sarı said.

Separately, Sarı reiterated the CHP's support for the parliamentary commission report related to the "Terror-Free Türkiye" initiative, saying the party backed efforts aimed at strengthening national unity and security.

"As the Republican People's Party, we stand behind the commission's report," he stressed. "We support this process for the unity of the country, the security of the state, and national solidarity and brotherhood."