The Turkish Exporters' Assembly has donated 100,000 medical face masks to the U.S. state of Maryland to help it fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking at a ceremony Tuesday in the city of Annapolis, Maryland Secretary of State John Wobensmith thanked the assembly and Turkish Ambassador Serdar Kılıç for the donation.

"We greatly appreciate it. Thank you so much," said Wobensmith, adding that the donation "shows the great relationship we have with Turkey."

Kılıç recalled the two planes of COVID-19 aid from Turkey this year and said this time the assembly has sent this equipment.

These masks will be a new indication of solidarity between the American and Turkish people, Kılıç added.

The Turkish American National Steering Committee, or TASC, also donated 5,000 masks to the state, which has a Sister City Initiative with the Turkish city of Kocaeli.

In late April, the first shipment of a Turkish plane brought 500,000 surgical masks, 4,000 overalls, 2,000 liters of disinfectant, 1,500 goggles, 400 N-95 masks and 500 face shields. Another military cargo plane carried a second batch of medical supplies in early May.

Turkey has provided humanitarian aid to nearly 130 countries during the pandemic, including the U.S., U.K., Italy and Spain, making it the world's third-largest provider of aid during the global crisis.

As the fight against the pandemic continues, Turkey has come to the forefront as a humanitarian leader, while still maintaining its domestic success against the virus. Some two-thirds of the world have requested medical supplies from Turkey to fight the coronavirus, and nearly half of these requests have been met.

Turkey's aid packages mostly include medical masks, protective overalls and gloves, as well as disinfectants. All equipment is produced at military-owned factories and at sewing workshops that produce uniforms and other clothing for the army.