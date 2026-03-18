Turkish prosecutors have uncovered alleged financial irregularities linked to a foundation associated with jailed Mayor Tanju Özcan of the northwestern Turkish city Bolu, revealing that only about 10% of the TL 116.8 million ($3.6 million) was distributed as student scholarships, according to judicial sources.

An investigation led by the Bolu Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office found that between 2024 and 2025, a total of TL 116.8 million was raised through donations, advertising revenues and rental income by the Bolu Seviyorum Social Assistance and Solidarity Foundation (BOLSEV) and its affiliated company.

However, records included in the case file show that only TL 11.9 million, roughly 10% of the total income, was allocated for student scholarships during the same period.

Prosecutors said bank data indicated that as of Dec. 31, 2025, approximately TL 10.8 million remained in the accounts of the foundation and its linked company, raising questions about the whereabouts of more than TL 100 million.

Investigators suspect that a significant portion of the funds may have been diverted through questionable accounting practices, including allegedly fictitious invoices and inflated expenditure items, according to information obtained from judicial authorities.

The probe also highlighted inconsistencies in the operations of the affiliated company, BOLSEV Education and Aid Trade Inc., which was reportedly established to generate revenue for the foundation. Despite recording a total income of more than TL 66 million, including projected future earnings and net profits, the company allegedly failed to transfer any funds to the foundation.

Further irregularities cited in the investigation include gaps in the board decision ledger and conflicting records involving assets such as LED screens, which were reportedly subject to both rental and sale decisions despite not being present in the company’s inventory.

Judicial assessments in the case file suggest that the scholarship program may have been used as a facade to attract donations, though authorities emphasized that the legal characterization of the allegations will be determined as the investigation progresses.

The prosecutor’s office has expanded the inquiry to examine financial transactions between the foundation and the company in greater detail, focusing on the flow of funds and the legitimacy of recorded expenses.

Officials said the case remains ongoing, with further findings expected to clarify the scope and legal implications of the alleged misconduct.

Recently, on March 2, authorities said, Özcan and his deputy were arrested in an investigation into alleged extortion by coercion.

Following his arrest, the Interior Ministry said Özcan had been suspended from office as a temporary measure under Article 127 of the Constitution and Article 47 of the Municipal Law No. 5393, in a statement issued on March 3.

CHP-run municipalities across Türkiye are mired in corruption allegations. Most cases have been in Istanbul. The city’s mayor, Ekrem Imamoğlu, was arrested in March 2025 in a wide-ranging probe where he is accused of running a criminal network thriving on bribes and tender-rigging.