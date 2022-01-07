The Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay) distributed educational materials to 1,260 Rohingya refugee students at seven schools in Pakistan’s Karachi.

The aid was provided in cooperation with the Pakistan Red Crescent and the Pakistan Alliance for Girls Education (PAGE), an umbrella organization working toward building an enabling environment for gender equity in education, employment, rights and leadership.

A ceremony marking the distribution of the educational materials was held in Karachi's Gulshan-e-Iqbal region and attended by Turkey's Karachi Consul General Cemal Sangu, officials from the Turkish and Pakistani Red Crescent organizations and other guests.

Ibrahim Carlos Camilo, head of the Turkish Red Crescent delegation in Pakistan, said the students showed great interest and were very happy to receive the educational materials.

More than 700,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled from Buddhist-majority Myanmar to refugee camps in Bangladesh since August 2017, when the Myanmar military launched operations in response to attacks by a rebel group. Myanmar security forces have since been accused of mass rapes, killings and the burning of thousands of homes.

A United Nations-sponsored investigation in 2018 recommended the prosecution of Myanmar’s top military commanders on charges of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity for the violence inflicted against their country's Rohingya.