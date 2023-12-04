The Turkish Red Crescent has sent over 100 million Turkish liras, or over $3.4 million, worth of aid to the Palestinian enclave, the head of the relief group said Sunday as the humanitarian crisis worsens in the Gaza Strip under Israeli strikes.

Addressing an event in Istanbul, Fatma Meriç Yılmaz said the Red Crescent had raised about 500 million liras ($17.3 million) in financial donations, with around 100 million Turkish liras of it already dispatched as immediate assistance.

Additionally, the organization has sent in-kind aid carried from Türkiye on 11 aircraft and two ships.

In an update on the organization's relief efforts in Gaza amid the ongoing Israeli attacks, Yılmaz said food aid by Türkiye was managed entirely by the Turkish Red Crescent. The aid it sends also includes hygiene packages and clothing, she added.

Highlighting the challenges faced by volunteers operating within Gaza, she noted restrictions on entering and exiting the besieged enclave due to the intensity of the conflict.

Despite these challenges, local volunteers from the Palestinian Red Crescent continue their humanitarian work within Gaza, said Yılmaz.

Adding that one of the Turkish Red Crescent's local staff members in Gaza, named Abdullah, had been wounded in the conflict and had undergone surgery, she said efforts were ongoing to establish contact with him and learn of his current condition.

The Israeli army resumed bombing the Gaza Strip early Friday after declaring an end to a week-long humanitarian pause with the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas.

Over 15,500 Palestinians, mostly children and women, have been killed in Israeli strikes since Oct. 7 following a cross-border attack by Hamas.

The official Israeli death toll stands at 1,200.

Today, the U.N. says, all 2.4 million people in Gaza are going hungry and the war has displaced 1.65 million. Almost half the houses in Gaza were destroyed or damaged.

Türkiye has harshly criticized Israel and offered unwavering support for Palestine, saying it will continue to make efforts to provide all kinds of support to the Palestinian people fully within the scope of humanitarian aid efforts.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has called the Israeli attacks on Gaza a genocide and accused Israel of being a “terror state.” Israel rejects such charges, saying it is acting in self-defense against a foe bent on its destruction.

In addition to over 1,500 tons of aid sent on two ships and 11 planes, Türkiye also sent nearly 700 tons of humanitarian aid and medical supplies, food, tents, sleeping bags, blankets, generators and hygiene supplies, as well as eight field hospitals and 20 ambulances to Egyptian town of Al-Arish bordering Gaza.

Working in coordination with Israeli and Egyptian authorities, Turkish officials have already evacuated dozens of injured Gazans and cancer patients, along with premature babies, toddlers and children, to Türkiye for better care.

Efforts are currently underway to set up a field hospital near Egypt’s border for the civilians in the Palestinian enclave.