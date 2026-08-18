Türkiye’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) spokesperson Ömer Çelik on Tuesday sharply criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, accusing his government of fueling instability and conflict across the region.

“The Netanyahu ‘genocide network’ means nothing but more chaos and massacres for the entire region,” Çelik stressed in a statement on social media.

Çelik said Netanyahu has increasingly targeted Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan as he faces mounting pressure in Israeli domestic politics, arguing that the attacks stem from Erdoğan’s vocal opposition to Israel’s actions in the region.

He said Erdoğan’s stance represents what he described as an “alliance of humanity” against Israeli policies and called for those responsible for violations to be held accountable under international law.

Çelik also linked Israel’s military actions in Gaza with its policies and operations elsewhere in the region, including the occupied West Bank, Iran, Lebanon and Syria, describing them as parts of the same agenda.

Referring to recent developments in Syria, Çelik accused Israel of targeting the country whenever the government of Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa takes steps aimed at strengthening Syria’s territorial and political unity.

“The Netanyahu network’s latest targeting of Syria has once again shown that Israeli policies are the greatest enemy of the peace and stability of the peoples of the region,” Çelik said.

He urged the international community to respond collectively to Israel’s actions in Syria and elsewhere in the region.

“Standing against the Netanyahu network means defending the dignity of all humanity,” Çelik said.

Earlier Sunday, Türkiye, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Pakistan, Indonesia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates issued a joint statement holding Israel responsible for obstructing efforts to establish peace in Gaza and the rest of the occupied Palestinian territories.

Israel has continued its genocide in Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, killing more than 73,000 Palestinians and wounding more than 174,000, most of them women and children. The offensive has also caused widespread destruction, damaging about 90% of the territory’s infrastructure.

Since Monday, the Israeli army has also continued earthmoving operations and work to reopen an old dirt road north of Wadi al-Raqad from the direction of Mariya village, using a bulldozer accompanied by a tank and a pickup truck, SANA said.

Southern Syria has witnessed recurring Israeli incursions and attacks for months, including raids, searches and arrests.