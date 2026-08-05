Israeli forces carried out separate incursions into Syria's southern provinces of Daraa and Quneitra on Tuesday, Syria's state news agency SANA reported.

In Daraa, Israeli forces advanced into the village of Mariya in the Yarmouk Basin area, where they conducted a limited incursion into the western part of the village and searched several civilian homes before withdrawing without making any arrests, SANA reported.

An Israeli force consisting of six military vehicles and a Hilux vehicle also advanced near the Jbata al-Khashab quarries junction in the northern countryside of Quneitra province, the same source said.

The force set up a temporary checkpoint, stopped and searched civilians passing through the area, and later withdrew, according to the agency.

Since Monday, the Israeli army has also continued earthmoving operations and work to reopen an old dirt road north of Wadi al-Raqad from the direction of Mariya village, using a bulldozer accompanied by a tank and a pickup truck, SANA said.

Southern Syria has witnessed recurring Israeli incursions and attacks for months, including raids, searches and arrests.

​​​​​​​The Israeli violations intensified following the fall of Bashar Assad’s regime in December 2024, when Israel declared the collapse of the 1974 Disengagement Agreement and seized control of the Syrian buffer zone.