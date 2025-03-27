The ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) on Thursday lambasted the main opposition party for what it called the “exploitation” of recent street protests in Türkiye for its “internal affairs.”

Speaking to reporters at a news conference in the capital of Ankara, AK Party spokesperson Ömer Çelik hit out at Republican People's Party (CHP) Chair Özgür Özel over the protests that have continued since last week in major Turkish cities like Istanbul, Ankara and Izmir.

Özel called on supporters to hit the streets after CHP’s Istanbul mayor, Ekrem Imamoğlu, was detained on March 19 on charges of corruption and aiding terrorism. Authorities imposed a ban on gatherings after the CHP’s incitement and protests turned into violent riots where some demonstrators clashed with the police.

Özel has held a rally in Saraçhane, the seat of the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB), every night since then.

Çelik accused Özel of using the protests to further his own gains in the CHP, which is also embattled with allegations of corruption in its municipalities, as well as an investigation into its intraparty election held at an ordinary congress in November 2023, where Özel allegedly “bought” supporters to oust his predecessors.

“The investigations into the IBB began with information and documents leaked by CHP members,” Çelik said, pointing out a group of CHP politicians who long floated alleged corruption in certain CHP municipalities.

“Despite this, the CHP headquarters has failed to manage this process and remained silent. Mr. Özel must now stop talking through us,” Çelik said, dismissing the CHP chair’s criticism of the AK Party administration.

Özel has come to a point where he is unable to control the consequences of his own remarks, Çelik continued.

“We all respect as long as our citizens exercise their democratic right to protest in line with the rules of a state of law, but we see certain groups are starting to infiltrate these masses,” Çelik said.

AK Party spokesperson also dismissed the CHP’s call for boycotting certain companies and media outlets, arguing Özel proved “who is doing the polarization” in Türkiye.

“Our goal is that the politics of hate be abandoned. Physical violence harms us all,” Çelik said.