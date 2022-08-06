PKK terrorists killed a Turkish soldier during a military counterterrorism operation in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

Infantry Specialist Sgt. Reşat Ergin was injured after terrorists opened "harassing fire” in the Operation Claw-Lock zone on Friday, according to the ministry. He later succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

The ministry conveyed condolences to the soldier’s family, the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) and the nation.

Turkish security forces immediately responded by "neutralizing" four PKK terrorists near the Turkish border in northern Iraq.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered, were killed or captured.

Turkey launched Operation Claw-Lock in April to target the PKK terrorist group's hideouts in Iraq's northern Metina, Zap and Avasin-Basyan regions near the Turkish border.

It was preceded by Operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle launched in 2020 to root out terrorists hiding in northern Iraq and plotting cross-border attacks in Turkey.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.