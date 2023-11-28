A technical team visited Gaza early Tuesday to carry out feasibility works for the planned field hospital.

According to diplomatic sources, the delegation visited Gaza through Egypt and plans to make the hospital functional as soon as possible.

The materials for the hospital were sent from Türkiye through a ship and were stored in the garden of Sheikh Zuweid Hospital on the Egyptian side.

Turkish authorities are also working to place containers for Gazan families amid harshening winter conditions.

It was announced previously that Türkiye is cooperating with Qatar to deliver humanitarian aid from Türkiye to Gaza.

Türkiye is also coordinating to bring babies and children to the country.

Israel launched a massive military campaign in the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.

Since then, it has killed over 15,000 Palestinians, including 6,150 children and more than 4,000 women, according to health authorities in the enclave.

Meanwhile, the Israeli death toll is around 1,200, according to official figures.

Today, the U.N. says, all 2.4 million people in Gaza are going hungry and 1.65 million have been displaced by the war. Almost half the houses in Gaza were destroyed or damaged.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said that only 10 of the territory’s 36 hospitals were still functioning, with the situation deteriorating since then. It said there are no functioning hospitals in northern Gaza.