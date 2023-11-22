The Turkish Health Ministry is continuing preparations to set up field hospitals in Egypt’s border region for Gazan civilians amid Israel’s attacks on the strip while coordinating to send vital health material.

“We are preparing to establish field hospitals for the health services that Gaza is deprived of. We are in coordination to bring babies and children to our country,” Health Minister Fahrettin Koca wrote on social media on Tuesday.

Saying that the materials for the hospital, which were sent from Türkiye through a ship, were stored in the garden of Sheikh Zuweid Hospital on the Egyptian side, Koca underlined the ministry is closely following the permission process for field visits to set up the hospital.

“Today, our team, together with the Egyptian authorities, has completed its planning on which type of material will be transported to the Gaza side first,” he added.

Koca also indicated that Türkiye is in talks with Egypt and Israel for the determination of babies and children from Gaza to be transferred to the country.

Separately, Koca said Tuesday that Türkiye prepared a list of 50 patients, mostly children, to evacuate from the Gaza Strip.

After Türkiye received two groups of a total of 88 patients from the besieged Palestinian enclave in the past weeks, Koca said a third evacuation could happen in the coming days.

“The third evacuation may be carried out in the coming days,” Koca told Turkish lawmakers at Parliament in the capital Ankara, adding that the country’s priority was “babies, children and the injured.”

Noting that, along with the 88 patients, Türkiye had received a total of 150 people in Gaza, including 62 companions, he said six patients were receiving intensive care.

When asked about the evacuation of premature babies from Gaza, he said they were planning to first evacuate babies under 12 months old and toddlers and children up to 4 years old.

Koca was in Egypt on Nov. 15, where he held talks with his Egyptian counterpart for evacuations. Türkiye initially brought 27 patients and relatives and families attending to their care to a hospital in Ankara. Most of them are cancer patients, like those flown to Ankara on Monday.

The minister said he had a phone call with his Israeli counterpart after another call with his Egyptian counterpart, and they were coordinating the efforts for patients.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks in the Gaza Strip following the Hamas attack, killing more than 14,128 Palestinians, including 5,840 children and 3,920 women, according to health authorities in the enclave.

The Israeli death toll, meanwhile, is around 1,200, according to official figures.

Today, the U.N. says, all 2.4 million people in Gaza are going hungry and 1.65 million have been displaced by the war. Almost half the houses in Gaza were destroyed or damaged.

Fuel shortages, a lack of water and worsening sanitation in Gaza, along with attacks on health care and mass displacement, are creating the basis for a humanitarian tragedy.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said last week that only 10 of the territory’s 36 hospitals were still functioning, with the situation deteriorating since then. It said Monday there are no functioning hospitals in northern Gaza.