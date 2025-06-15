Four years ago, Türkiye and Azerbaijan opened a new chapter in their deep-rooted ties. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed the Shusha Declaration in the eponymous city of the Caucasus country, one year after Shusha was liberated from occupying Armenian forces through a landmark offensive in Karabakh. The declaration elevated the status of relations between the two countries that boast being “one nation, two states” due to their Turkic heritage, to the level of alliance.

Today, the alliance stands strong as emphasized in a recent trilateral summit between Türkiye, Azerbaijan and Pakistan, another key partner for the two countries.

The declaration cemented commitment to full cooperation between Türkiye and Azerbaijan, particularly on national security and all strategic fields. It calls for deepening the relations in fields ranging from military and defense industry Technologies to energy, transportation, economy and social ties.

Since Azerbaijan’s short-lived independence in the early 20th century and the establishment of the new state after the dissolution of the Soviet Union, the two countries enjoyed good relations. But the Shusha Declaration took it to a new level, especially by demonstrating the will to act together against threats one country faces, from threats to independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity to border security. For a long time, Armenia remained the major threat to Azerbaijan as it held sway on territories it captured from Azerbaijan, namely Karabakh where Shusha is located. Azerbaijan’s victory over Armenian separatists in the region marked a turning point in the region and nowadays, Azerbaijan and Armenia are pursuing a peace deal, with the support of Türkiye, which may fully normalize its relations with Armenia if the two countries finally put aside their disagreements.

The declaration also has implications for regional peace, security and cooperation. Azerbaijan stands as a significant energy hub while Türkiye raised its international profile under the leadership of President Erdoğan and expanded its clout in Caucasus and wider Asia. This is most evident in the Turkic world which boosted its standing in the international community through the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) founded in 2009 in Azerbaijan, by Türkiye, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan. The declaration reflects Türkiye and Azerbaijan’s joint vision toward the Turkic world. It includes primary goals such as promoting Turkic cultural heritage internationally, and increasing joint efforts on regional and global levels for the development of the Turkic world.

Erdoğan has described the declaration as a road map for a new era in relations between Türkiye and Azerbaijan.

Since the declaration was signed, the two countries progressed in their relations, such as in the military field. The security forces of the two countries held numerous joint exercises while the Turkish defense industry took concrete steps in assisting Azerbaijan’s army for modernization.

The day the declaration is signed is also marked as National Salvation Day in Azerbaijan, the date Heydar Aliyev was elected as chairperson of the Supreme Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan, months before his election as president. The father of the incumbent president is credited with rebuilding a new Azerbaijan after a brief period of turmoil in the wake of post-Soviet independence. The ruling New Azerbaijan Party on Sunday held an event entitled "The New World Order: Geopolitical Aspects and Global Challenges in Shusha," an occasion that also celebrates the Shusha Declaration. In a message to the event, President Ilham Aliyev said that amid the emergence of numerous threats to national, regional and global security, new centers of power were rising. “In such a situation, safeguarding the national interests, independence, and sovereignty of states, and uniting efforts for peace, stability, cooperation, and multilateral development is of exceptional importance,” he said.

Aliyev said that Azerbaijan remained committed to a just world order through practical action and adhered to the idea of making Eurasia a hub of dialogue and cooperation. “The projects we implement jointly with friendly and partner countries make significant contributions to regional and international security and create a favorable basis for constructive and promising cooperation between both East and West, as well as North and South,” he said.

Speaking at the event, Zafer Sırakaya, deputy chair of Türkiye’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) said the Shusha Declaration was a document emphasizing the importance of regional and international cooperation based on joint interests and efforts to reestablish economic and transportation ties in Southern Caucasus with stability and security.

Sırakaya said Türkiye always sided with Azerbaijan and would continue to do so, adding that they supported Azerbaijan’s righteous cause for its territorial integrity.

He stated that the Second Karabakh War ensured Azerbaijan’s security and paved the way for establishing regional and global peace. Sırakaya added that the illegal occupation of Karabakh has demonstrated the fact that international bodies failed to address the needs of the modern era.

On regional connectivity projects, Sırakaya said the connection between “Turkic gate” Nakhchivan and Azerbaijan’s main lands would strengthen ties with Central Asia and empower the Turkic world.