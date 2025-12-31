The Defense Ministry said on Wednesday that it is maintaining close cooperation with the Syrian government under the principle of “one state, one army,” adding that Ankara would support any initiative aimed at preserving Syria’s unity and territorial integrity.

The remarks were made following the ministry’s weekly briefing, where officials responded to questions from journalists on regional security and defense procurement. The ministry said it was closely monitoring integration efforts in Syria and criticized the PKK terrorist group’s Syrian wing, YPG, for continuing to demand federalism rather than integrating into the Syrian authority.

Under the March deal between the YPG and Damascus, the YPG forces would merge with the new Syrian national army. The agreement, which was supposed to be implemented by the end of the year, would also bring all border crossings with Iraq and Türkiye, as well as airports and oil fields in the northeast, under the central government’s control. Detention centers housing thousands of Daesh members, now guarded by the YPG terrorist group, would also come under government control.

The ministry noted that such demands undermine Syria’s stability and territorial integrity, emphasizing that Türkiye would support the Syrian government if it took steps to strengthen national unity.

Addressing questions on the F-35 fighter jet procurement, the ministry said Türkiye is continuing efforts to modernize its air force until its domestically produced Kaan fighter jet becomes operational.

Officials said acquiring advanced, modern aircraft remains a priority to diversify the fleet and enhance deterrence.

The ministry also noted that if U.S. sanctions imposed under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) law are lifted, defense industry cooperation with Washington could gain momentum. It added that efforts are ongoing regarding the removal of sanctions and the possible procurement of F-35 fighter jets.

Türkiye was removed from the U.S.-led multinational program building and buying the F-35 jets in 2019, and Washington imposed CAATSA sanctions following its purchase of Russian-made S-400 missile defense systems.

On Tuesday, Defense Minister Yaşar Güler received Syrian Chief of General Staff Nureddin Ali Nasan in Ankara to discuss Türkiye-Syria relations over the past year across political, economic and security dimensions and the progress of the implementation of the March deal.