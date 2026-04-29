Speaking at a joint news conference with Austrian Minister for European and International Affairs Beate Meinl-Reisinger in Vienna on Wednesday, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said they were mobilizing all resources to resume negotiations between the U.S. and Iran to end the war. He said the main goal now was to fully open the Strait of Hormuz and prevent a return to an all-out conflict. He pledged commitment to talks mediated by Pakistan. “There are still some detailed issues that should be resolved, but I have confidence in the skills of our brothers in Pakistan (in mediation),” he said.

He said not all issues can be resolved within an expected timetable of two weeks, and an extended time frame might be needed. “But I see that the sides have will to that extent. As a matter of fact, pressure from the international community necessitates this will. I believe the next few days will be critical for advances (in the process),” he said.

The first round of talks between the U.S. and Iran was held in Islamabad two weeks ago but failed to produce an agreement to end the conflict that began on Feb. 28 and spread across the Middle East. The talks followed a two-week cease-fire brokered by Pakistan on April 8, which was later extended by Trump.

Türkiye could consider taking part in multinational demining operations in the Strait of Hormuz after a possible peace agreement between the U.S. and Iran, Fidan said late Friday. Speaking to reporters in London, Fidan said Türkiye "would be open to" participating in a coalition tasked with clearing naval mines in the strait once a deal is reached, describing such work as a "humanitarian" effort. However, Fidan underscored that Ankara would not take part in operations that risk positioning Türkiye as a party to renewed conflict. Ankara would avoid any role implying alignment if conflict resumes, Fidan said.

At the press conference in Vienna, Fidan also touched upon relations with the European Union. “They should always remain good,” he said while lamenting that Europe had no political will to that extent. Türkiye improved ties with the European Union in the past two decades, harboring hopes of full membership in the bloc. Yet, the bloc dragged its feet for admission. Recently, remarks of EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen signalled that room for improvement in ties may still be distant for Ankara. Von der Leyen had warned against "Turkish influence" on the continent.