Israel’s continued war crimes and violations of international law, left unpunished by the international community, have emboldened its reckless policies in Gaza and fueled the famine gripping the enclave, Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry said Saturday.

In a written statement, the ministry pointed to the latest U.N.-backed Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) report and remarks by U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, saying both highlight “the extent of the humanitarian catastrophe caused by the genocidal policies implemented by (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu’s government against Palestinians in Gaza.”

“What emboldens and recklessly drives Israel is the impunity it has given to its war crimes and violations of international law,” the ministry said.

The statement underlined that establishing a permanent cease-fire, holding those responsible accountable in court, and ensuring uninterrupted humanitarian access are “among the most fundamental obligations of international law and humanity.”

Türkiye, it added, “will continue its unwavering support for the just struggle of the Palestinian people.”

According to the IPC report, famine was confirmed in Gaza City as of Aug. 15, with the enclave reaching level 5 of the classification system, defined as “catastrophe.”

“After 22 months of brutal conflict, more than half a million people in the Gaza Strip face catastrophic conditions characterized by hunger, poverty, and death,” the report said.