Authorities detained nine suspects on Tuesday in operations against the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) in eight provinces. The suspects are accused of being part of a network that arranged marriages between members of the group.

FETÖ, which carried out the 2016 coup attempt through its infiltrators in the army, is known for its “izdivaç” (marriage) schemes, in which members, especially those infiltrated into critical state institutions, were ordered to marry spouses selected by the group’s handlers. This way, FETÖ managed to keep its wrongdoings under wraps and prevent them from being leaked to authorities, as both spouses would be devotees of the group.

Istanbul Chief Prosecutor’s Office announced that an investigation was carried out in cooperation with police counterterrorism and intelligence units into FETÖ’s “izdivaç” network, which aimed to ensure loyalty to the group. The investigation found that the group ordered its members to marry people who met its self-styled criteria.

According to investigators, the group designated “izdivaç” handlers who compiled information about potential spouses and created databases for that purpose, matching prospective spouses strictly among FETÖ members. Along with traditional methods, the group used digital platforms to arrange marriages, and authorities identified 13 suspects involved in the scheme based on evidence seized from Merve Daştan, an “izdivaç” handler captured on May 5. Other suspects wanted by authorities remain at large.