Türkiye on Thursday "strongly" condemned a deadly attack in Syria's capital that health authorities said killed at least nine people.

"We strongly condemn the attack carried out today (July 2) in the Hijaz area of Syria's capital, Damascus, which caused fatalities," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The explosion near the main courthouse complex left 20 others wounded, Syria's Health Ministry said, as reported by state-run Al-Ikhbariya network.

The blast was caused by an explosive device planted inside a cafe near the Justice Palace​​​​, Al-Ikhbariya said. Four people were first announced to have been killed.

No group immediately claimed responsibility. Security forces rushed to the cafe and cordoned off the area as they investigate the attack.

Türkiye extended its condolences to the families of those killed and the Syrian people, and wished a speedy recovery to the wounded.

The Foreign Ministry said Türkiye remains confident that "the best response to such attempts, which aim to undermine the progress made toward establishing sustainable stability and security in Syria and to disrupt social peace, will once again be given by the Syrian people by preserving their unity and solidarity."

"Türkiye will continue to stand in solidarity with Syria throughout this process," it added.

Syria's Interior Ministry is set to announce its initial findings soon, said Damascus Gov. Maher Idlibi.

Idlibi said the device appeared "primitive" and vowed that the perpetrators will be held to account.

A video circulating on social media showed several wounded people lying on the ground, with police officers nearby. Ambulances later rushed to the scene treating people on site and taking the more severely wounded to hospitals in the Syrian capital. The cafe was frequented by lawyers who worked in the neighborhood.

Jalal Aljanani, who owns a restaurant next door, ran toward the cafe when he heard the explosion and was horrified by the sight of the bodies on the floor.

"We carried the victims to the cars until the traffic police arrived," he told The Associated Press (AP), his shirt covered in blood. "Many of them had suffered severe impact injuries, and almost all of them were bleeding."

Since ousting longtime dictator Bashar Assad in December 2024, Syria's new authorities have sought to thwart attacks by terrorist groups in and around the capital.

President Ahmad al-Sharaa has vowed to protect Syrians of all backgrounds, especially religious and ethnic minorities.

Al-Sharaa has reasserted the government's full authority across the vast majority of the country.

Security agencies frequently announce that they have raided Daesh cells and thwarted attacks reportedly targeting minorities and busy commercial areas.