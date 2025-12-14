Türkiye on Sunday strongly condemned what it described as a terrorist attack during Hanukkah celebrations in Sydney, expressing solidarity with the victims and the Australian people.

“We strongly condemn the terrorist attack carried out today during Hanukkah celebrations in Sydney,” the Foreign Ministry said in a written statement.

The ministry offered condolences to the families of those killed and wished a speedy recovery to the injured. It said Türkiye reiterates its principled stance against all forms of terrorism and reaffirmed its commitment to international cooperation in combating what it called a global threat.

Gunmen opened fire at a Jewish holiday celebration at Sydney's Bondi Beach on Sunday, killing at least 11 people in what Australian officials described as a targeted antisemitic attack.

One of the suspected gunmen was also killed. A second was in critical condition and police were investigating whether a third gunman was involved, New South Wales Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon told a press conference. Two police officers were among 29 people taken to hospital with injuries, he said.