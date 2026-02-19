Turkish media outlets reported recently that the government seeks to introduce a string of legal regulations to curb what authorities call the influence of “LGBT deviants” on the youth.

Among those regulations are a three-year prison term for those involved in pro-LGBT propaganda, something that was previously proposed to Parliament by the Justice Ministry. The ministry now works on expanding its work on regulations for the preservation of the institution of the family and moral values.

The ministry will also propose a prison term of up to four years for people seeking same-sex wedding ceremonies. Same-sex marriages are already not recognized under Turkish law.

Another proposal is increasing the age of gender reassignment surgeries from 18 to 25. The surgery will also require court approval, and those involved in unauthorized surgeries will face jail terms and fines. Prison terms and fines will be higher if surgeries are for minors or undertaken by an unauthorized person. Those seeking sex change surgery outside the terms laid out in laws will face prison terms of up to three years. Gender reassignment surgeries will also require people to receive a health report from hospitals to demonstrate they are eligible for the surgeries. They will require four separate examinations by medical boards, with an interval of at least three months, to obtain the report.

The government, which seeks to boost its population amid an imminent crisis of aging, has been more vocal against what it calls pro-LGBT propaganda, especially disseminated by social media and streaming platforms. The issue was even more in the spotlight in 2025, which was declared as the "Year of the Family" by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) held a family summit earlier this week where the party’s members underlined the threat of “degenderizing projects.” Speaking at the summit, Cüneyt Yüksel, an AK Party lawmaker who also serves as chair of Parliament’s Justice Committee, said, “Projects that attempt to force LGBT propaganda are dynamites that will blow up the future of the Turkish nation.”

“We have to have legal reinforcement for protection against online anti-family disinformation campaigns and harmful trends targeting our children,” he told the summit.

At the same summit held in Ankara, AK Party Vice Chair Belgin Uygur said the party will protect the institution of the family “against deviant movements” through a new civilian, participatory constitution in the coming period.

“Our goal, our work and our efforts are in this direction,” Uygur said. “We will place this issue at the center of our politics and policies.”

Deputy Minister of Family and Social Services Sevim Sayım Madak said at a session she attended that there are psychological reasons behind gender transition decisions. “Nearly 800 gender transitions took place last year. Most were from female to male. But by the age of 25, there is regret,” Madak said.

AK Party Bursa lawmaker Osman Mesten said the traditional family model is undergoing change.

“Instead of having children, people are getting cats and dogs. They dress them in children’s clothes, take them out in strollers and buy them toys. Cats and dogs are being put in place of children,” he said.

“Families no longer eat together at home, meals are not cooked, and food is ordered from outside.”

Mesten also argued that “NGOs that appear to be human rights foundations but openly engage in LGBT propaganda” should be shut down. “Institutions operating under the name of animal rights or women’s rights should also have their sources of support identified,” he said.

“Television broadcasts should go through prior review. Content that does not receive approval should not be aired. Fines imposed after broadcast have no effect.”