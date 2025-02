Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan reiterated Ankara’s opposition to US President Donald Trump’s proposal to move Palestinians out of Gaza and into other countries. Fidan told Anadolu Agency (AA) on Wednesday that even thinking about it was “absurd.” “It is a fool’s errand,” the minister said, noting that the current conflict itself stemmed from displacement of Palestinians from their lands.

