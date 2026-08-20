Türkiye, Egypt and Qatar on Thursday strongly condemned Israel’s latest attacks on the Gaza Strip that killed civilians, including women and children, warning that the escalation risks undermining efforts to maintain the cease-fire and advance negotiations.

The three countries, which have served as mediators in efforts to end the conflict in Gaza, expressed “deep concern” over continuing Israeli violations.

In a joint statement, Türkiye, Egypt and Qatar said the latest attacks came at a critical stage as intensive diplomatic efforts were underway to implement the Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict.

The mediators said constructive steps had been taken in negotiations, including talks between the Board of Peace and Israeli officials, and warned that an intensification of Israeli attacks could derail regional and international efforts toward a lasting settlement.

“The mediator countries underscore that the intensification of Israeli attacks at this critical stage undermines regional and international efforts,” the statement said.

The three countries called on Israel to fully comply with all of its obligations under the cease-fire agreement and refrain from actions that could further weaken the truce or fuel another escalation.

Türkiye, Egypt and Qatar have played key roles in diplomatic efforts aimed at maintaining the Gaza cease-fire and advancing negotiations between the parties.

The mediators also called for greater international pressure to ensure compliance with the agreement amid concerns that renewed violence could jeopardize diplomatic efforts to stabilize Gaza.

Citing what they called the “devastating consequences” of continuing Israeli aggression across the region, the three countries renewed their appeal to the international community and the Board of Peace, led by U.S. President Donald Trump.

They called for necessary measures to ensure adherence to the cease-fire and prevent further escalation.

The statement also cited U.N. Security Council Resolution 2803, which backs the diplomatic framework for Gaza.

The latest appeal comes as mediators seek to preserve the cease-fire while pushing forward implementation of the broader plan to end the conflict and prevent renewed hostilities.

Türkiye, Egypt and Qatar reiterated that maintaining the cease-fire was essential to protecting diplomatic progress and preventing further civilian casualties and regional instability.

The death toll in Israel's genocidal war on Gaza has climbed to 73,417, with another 10 Palestinians killed and 25 others wounded over the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said Thursday.