Defense Minister Yaşar Güler on Wednesday outlined Türkiye’s security priorities, counterterrorism strategy and regional policy during a presentation to Parliament’s Planning and Budget Committee on the ministry’s 2026 budget, underlining Türkiye’s fight against terrorism and the rapid integration between Syria and the YPG following recent coordination in the United States.

Emphasizing that Türkiye’s principled, multidimensional diplomacy and enhanced military deterrence for border security, Minister Güler said: “While our efforts to achieve a ‘Terror-Free Türkiye’ continue, our fight against terrorism proceeds uncompromisingly for the security of our country and the peace and stability of our region.”

Güler described the PKK terrorist group’s decision to withdraw from Türkiye as an important step, but stressed that the PKK and all affiliated groups must end their activities across the region, particularly in Syria, and surrender their weapons unconditionally.

“I would like to reiterate that we will not allow any terrorist group, including the PKK/PYD/YPG, to establish roots in the region or to operate under different names. We expect the integration process between Syria and theYPG to be completed rapidly following the recent meetings and coordination held in the United States between the parties. We are closely monitoring developments on the ground and taking all necessary measures with our usual sensitivity. In this context, we are in close dialogue with our neighbor Syria,” he continued.

Under the March deal between the YPG and Damascus, the YPG forces would merge with the new Syrian national army. The agreement, which is supposed to be implemented by the end of the year, would also bring all border crossings with Iraq and Türkiye, as well as airports and oil fields in the northeast, under the central government’s control.

Güler said the ongoing process is supported by the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Chairperson Devlet Bahçeli, arguing that efforts to expand unity and ensure national security will continue. He emphasized that the greatest share in the progress toward the goal of terror-free Türkiye belongs first and foremost to the martyrs, heroic veterans and their families.

“For this reason, we uphold the precious memory of our martyrs and continue to stand by their families and our veterans, in coordination with all relevant state institutions, particularly the Ministry of Family and Social Services.”

Güler also noted Türkiye’s efforts to dismantle the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) in close coordination with relevant institutions, “Since the bloody coup attempt of July 15, 2016, a total of 24,002 individuals have been dismissed from the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) due to links with FETÖ, and the ranks of an additional 2,225 individuals have been revoked” he said.

Regional developments

Regarding the regional issues, Güler also remarked that Türkiye continues to act decisively to protect its rights in the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean, asserting that no project aiming to sideline Türkiye or violate its sovereignty can succeed. He warned that the Greek Cypriot administration’s growing military ties with external actors could heighten tensions, reiterating that a just and lasting settlement on the island requires recognition of the Turkish Cypriots’ sovereign equality and equal international status.

Güler also reviewed Türkiye’s role in broader international security efforts, citing deepening defense cooperation with Azerbaijan, monitoring of developments in the Black Sea following the Russia-Ukraine war, and Türkiye’s participation in NATO missions in Kosovo, Bosnia-Herzegovina and Qatar. He pointed to the Black Sea Mine Countermeasures Task Group, formed with Romania and Bulgaria, as an example of effective regional collaboration.

Addressing Europe’s rising defense spending, Güler argued that increases in budgets have not been matched by improvements in real military capability, pointing to personnel shortages and waning operational culture. Türkiye, he said, remains one of the few countries whose military doctrine is shaped by continuous on-the-ground experience.

Güler concluded by reaffirming Türkiye’s commitment to helping sustain the fragile cease-fire in Gaza and supporting international mechanisms aimed at ensuring compliance.

“I must particularly stress that the continuation of the cease-fire in Gaza and the viability of the related plan depend on the effectiveness and determination of fair guarantee mechanisms both on the ground and at the negotiating table, as well as on Israel’s full compliance with the cease-fire. In this context, we consider it important that the U.N. Security Council adopted the draft resolution establishing the Gaza Peace Council and authorizing the International Stabilization Force. Türkiye, in line with its historical mission, is ready to take on any responsibilities that may be required,” he asserted.