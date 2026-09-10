Justice Minister Akın Gürlek detailed his tenure since February at a meeting with court reporters in Istanbul on Wednesday. In remarks published on Thursday, Gürlek explained how his ministry has stepped up work on unsolved cases and has fought the perception of impunity in the public regarding cases where suspects are considered to have gotten away with their crimes.

Speaking to judicial reporters from Istanbul at the Justice Ministry in Ankara, Gürlek said the Cold Case Crimes Investigation Department was established to assist prosecutors in reopening and reviewing long-unsolved cases.

The unit provides coordination, information sharing and technical support to investigations conducted by chief public prosecutors' offices, while judicial assessments and decisions remain under the authority of prosecutors, he noted.

"We have achieved good results," Gürlek said. "It has been four months since the unit was established, and 40 cases involving 46 victims have been solved."

Gürlek underlined the effort demonstrated that crimes could be solved even years later as investigative techniques and available evidence evolve, adding that resolving long-standing cases could strengthen public confidence in the justice system.

The minister also addressed the investigation into the 2009 helicopter crash that killed Great Unity Party (BBP) founder Muhsin Yazıcıoğlu and five others.

Gürlek said the investigation remains under the authority of the relevant chief public prosecutor's office, with the cold case unit assisting through coordination and case reviews. He declined to speculate on whether additional people could become subjects of the investigation, saying such decisions depended on whether sufficient legal grounds for suspicion emerged.

The minister also discussed an investigation into the 2011 death in prison of former National Intelligence Organization (MIT) officer Kaşif Kozinoğlu.

He said the Silivri Chief Public Prosecutor's Office launched an investigation after considering previous complaints and reports concerning Kozinoğlu's death. Statements from a former prison employee who is currently abroad and faces legal proceedings over alleged links to the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) later prompted additional investigative steps.

Investigators are examining several possible explanations for Kozinoğlu's death, including poisoning, a heart attack, the effects of medication or natural causes, he added.

Gürlek cautioned against describing the death as a killing before the investigation is completed, saying all possibilities were being examined using forensic and scientific evidence.

The minister also said the ministry was continuing efforts against illegal betting, narcotics, money laundering, street gangs and online gambling, describing the government's approach to organized crime as uncompromising.

Ahbap, Kuriş, FETÖ cases

Gürlek said investigators working on the Ahbap Association case had identified about $245 million (TL 11.88 billion) collected in connection with the Ahbap, while prosecutors were also reviewing complaints from people who said they had lent money, transferred property or received promissory notes.

"According to the findings in the Ahbap investigation, around $245 million was collected," Gürlek said. "There are also complainants who say they lent money, transferred real estate or received promissory notes."

He said prosecutors were still compiling and examining the allegations, including claims that some promissory notes were signed with commitments to repay money but the payments were never made.

Gürlek also addressed an investigation by the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office into an alleged criminal organization led by Alihan Kuriş, saying Türkiye had requested judicial assistance from Germany.

International judicial cooperation mechanisms are being used to determine the sources of certain transactions, the people involved and who had knowledge of them, Gürlek said.

"There are serious allegations that religious sentiments were exploited to provide a privileged and luxurious lifestyle for some people at the top," he stressed, adding that prosecutors were examining the financial relationships and alleged criminal activity.

The minister emphasized Türkiye would continue operations against the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), which Ankara holds responsible for the failed July 15, 2016, coup attempt.

"The fight against FETÖ continues without compromise," Gürlek said, adding that chief public prosecutors' offices were conducting investigations into alleged new networks.

Gürlek said Türkiye was also pursuing extradition requests for suspects abroad and updating files when new evidence, documents or testimony emerged.

'Terror-free Türkiye' process

Turning to the government's "terror-free Türkiye" initiative, Gürlek described Parliament's approval of a 12-article framework law with about 467 votes as a significant step.

He said the legislation had not yet entered into force and that four subcommittees had been established as part of the process. Meetings were also being held under the leadership of Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz, Gürlek said.

The law's implementation depends on the terrorist organization fully laying down its arms and authorities verifying that the disarmament has taken place, he said.

Gürlek added that the process was being monitored by the National Defense Ministry and Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT).