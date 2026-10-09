A new defense cooperation roadmap between Türkiye and France has drawn attention in Greece, with a Greek media outlet warning that closer military ties between Ankara and Paris could strengthen Türkiye’s air defense capabilities and reshape the regional balance of power.

Athens-based Pentapostagma Thursday examined the potential implications of the agreement, highlighting possible cooperation on advanced SAMP/T air defense systems and Meteor long-range air-to-air missiles.

In an article headlined "The back door has opened," the outlet suggested that renewed defense dialogue between the two NATO allies could pave the way for broader industrial partnerships and technology transfers.

The report focused particularly on Türkiye’s efforts to establish a multilayered air defense network under its domestically developed Steel Dome project.

According to Pentapostagma, Ankara could seek advanced European systems capable of countering increasingly sophisticated missile threats while maintaining interoperability with NATO defense infrastructure.

The outlet identified the Franco-Italian SAMP/T NG system as a potential area of cooperation, emphasizing that any agreement could extend beyond conventional military procurement.

"The real question is not whether Türkiye will purchase an air defense system from Europe, but under what conditions," the report stressed.

The assessment follows an announcement by Türkiye’s Defense Ministry outlining a roadmap to establish more structured and sustainable defense cooperation with France.

Under the framework, officials from both countries are expected to hold regular meetings alternating between Ankara and Paris to discuss joint defense projects, air defense systems and intelligence sharing.

The first meeting under the roadmap is planned for the final quarter of 2026.

It argued that Turkish industrial participation, technology transfers and integration into the Steel Dome architecture could prove more strategically significant than the number of systems acquired.

Steel Dome is Türkiye’s integrated layered air defense architecture, bringing together domestically developed radar, missile, electronic warfare and command systems to protect airspace against threats at multiple altitudes and ranges.

Meteor missiles draw attention

The report also highlighted the potential acquisition of European Meteor beyond-visual-range air-to-air missiles, warning that their integration into the Turkish Air Forces Command could significantly enhance Ankara’s aerial combat capabilities.

Pentapostagma described such a development as a potentially major setback for Greece’s defense posture, particularly amid longstanding strategic competition between the neighboring NATO members.

The outlet also pointed to possible cooperation involving French defense companies Thales, MBDA and Eurosam in radar technology, missile systems and command-and-control infrastructure.

It cited a strategic partnership reportedly signed between French aerospace company Safran and Turkish drone manufacturer Baykar in May, describing the arrangement as a joint development initiative rather than a conventional buyer-seller relationship.

Acknowledging Türkiye’s expanding defense capabilities, Pentapostagma argued that Greece could no longer overlook Ankara’s military strength.

"Türkiye does not need to pretend to be strong because it already is," the outlet said, adding that expectations of a substantially weaker Türkiye were unrealistic.