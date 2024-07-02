A cabinet shuffle was announced after President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan appointed two ministers early Tuesday.

According to the Official Gazette, Murat Kurum was appointed to replace Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Mehmet Özhaseki, who recently tendered his resignation over health reasons.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca would be replaced by Professor Kemal Memişoğlu, who has served as the head of the Istanbul Health Directorate.

The cabinet shuffle was announced shortly after Özhaseki's announcement of his resignation.

Kurum was Özhaseki's predecessor and served as minister between 2018 and 2023. He was also the ruling Justice and Development Party's (AK Party) candidate for Istanbul mayor in the recent municipal elections.

The handover ceremonies are expected to take place later on Tuesday when a cabinet meeting will also be held.