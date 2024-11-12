Turkish authorities are stepping up security along the country's eastern border with Iran, employing advanced technology and bolstering infrastructure to curb illegal crossings, smuggling and the infiltration of PKK terrorists.

The Van-Iran border stretches for 295 kilometers (183 miles) and has long been a focal point for security concerns. In recent years, Ankara has intensified its efforts to fortify this area.

To address these challenges, authorities have constructed a concrete security wall covering 70% of the border. The remaining sections are still under construction. This wall is designed to prevent unauthorized entry and is topped with triple-layered razor wire. Completion is expected by next year.

Beyond physical barriers, Turkish forces have invested heavily in technological surveillance. Electro-optical towers with day-and-night vision systems and radar devices have been installed to monitor the rugged terrain. Trenches are also being dug parallel to the wall to add another layer of security.

The Turkish military uses tactical wheeled armored vehicles to conduct patrols alongside unmanned ground vehicles, drones and autonomous aerial systems to survey hard-to-reach areas. These technologies are critical for operating in the mountainous, often inaccessible border region, where security personnel work around the clock to monitor and protect the area.

According to military sources, these measures are yielding results. So far this year, security forces have prevented 15,422 irregular migrants from entering Türkiye, seized 241 kilograms of illegal narcotics and apprehended two members of the PKK trying to infiltrate the border.

A Turkish solider patrols near the security wall on Türkiye's eastern border with Iran, Nov. 6, 2024. (AA Photo)

In response to evolving threats, including drone incursions, Turkish forces have deployed anti-drone systems and air defense turrets mounted on armored vehicles. Sniper teams and commando units have also been stationed to enhance border protection.

Security sources emphasize that these efforts are crucial given the region's challenging terrain and harsh climate, complicating surveillance and enforcement efforts. Despite these obstacles, border units continue to operate with dedication, according to officials.

Türkiye's border security initiatives are part of a broader strategy to protect its southeastern borders from instability spilling over from neighboring countries. The region has been on high alert in recent years due to conflicts in Syria and beyond, which have fueled concerns about increased migration flows and terrorist activities.

During a media tour organized by the Ministry of National Defense on Tuesday, journalists were given a firsthand look at the measures in place. An officer on duty explained that, beyond counterterrorism operations, the border units actively prevent smuggling and illegal immigration.

“We operate 24/7 to ensure the safety and well-being of our nation,” the officer said, highlighting the military’s commitment to border security despite the tough conditions.