Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş, who devoted a substantial amount of his time this legislative term to the "terror-free Türkiye" initiative, hailed the stage it has reached and vowed that Türkiye would not allow further separatist agendas.

Kurtulmuş chaired a parliamentary committee on the initiative aimed at the disarmament of the PKK terrorist group. The committee’s work and Kurtulmuş’s meetings with various political parties eventually led to a draft bill that was passed by Parliament earlier this month.

In a speech at an event in Istanbul on Saturday, Kurtulmuş said Türkiye had no room for separatism and discrimination, referring both to the agenda of the PKK, which long sought to set up a so-called “Kurdistan” in the southeast and to far-right groups equating the Kurdish community with the PKK.

Pointing out that terrorism inflicted a heavy toll on Türkiye, both in terms of casualties and economic losses, Kurtulmuş recalled how numerous politicians strove to solve it in the past with little success. Kurtulmuş said former prime ministers and presidents Necmettin Erbakan, Turgut Özal, Süleyman Demirel, and Bülent Ecevit were among them.

"Unfortunately, whenever a step was taken to solve this problem, someone intervened, and this process was ruined through certain assassinations and provocations. Similarly, during our president's tenure as prime minister in 2013-2014, when a process was carried out that came almost to the point of completion and was etched into collective memory as the 'Dolmabahçe Accord,' right at a point where things were going extremely well, that process was disrupted by certain traitors, namely servants of FETÖ,” he said, referring to the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), which tried to seize power in 2016.

Expressing that the process restarted under President Erdoğan's instructions and leadership, Kurtulmuş said: "The process went through an exceptionally long phase, and this month, the Bill on Strengthening National Solidarity and Social Cohesion was accepted in Parliament with 467 votes." The law, temporary in nature, offers deferrals in sentencing and prosecution for PKK members not involved in violent crimes and acts of terrorism.

Referring to the vote, he stated that the emergence of such a massive social alliance in Türkiye is a great achievement in itself, noting that it is very rare for people from such different parties to come together and meet at a common point.

Highlighting that the PKK’s will to lay down arms played an important role in reaching this stage, Kurtulmuş said, "The thing found most in the Middle East is weapons. We know that for decades, weapons were sold and supplied in the Middle East like selling bread and cheese in the market. The main issue is creating an environment that will no longer make it possible for any Kurdish youth in this country to pick up a weapon and go to the mountains for whatever reason. Allah willing, we will achieve this."

“This has never been an issue of a single party or the government; this is Türkiye's issue, the issue of all parties. If there is to be success, it will be the success of everyone who gives strength, power, and support to it," Kurtulmuş added.

Regarding the details of the law, Kurtulmuş stated: "Presumably in no conflict resolution in the world has a state so thoroughly protected itself while doing its job. There are three safeguards. It is impossible to skip any of them. That is, as long as the PKK does not lay down its arms while pretending to do so, it is impossible to benefit from the scope of this law."