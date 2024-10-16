Türkiye helped in aerial evacuation of more than 2,000 people from Lebanon, Turkish Foreign Ministry sources said Wednesday.

As of Oct. 16, Türkiye has assisted 2,120 people from 21 countries in Lebanon in reaching their destinations by air via Türkiye.

The evacuated people are from Canada, the U.S., Denmark, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Argentina, Lebanon, Palestine, the Philippines, the U.K., South Korea, Indonesia, Ireland, Spain, Serbia, Russia, France, Finland, Sweden and Uzbekistan. Additionally, Türkiye evacuated 966 people from Lebanon by ship, including 878 Turkish citizens and 24 from the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), as well as their families.

The country had earlier sent two naval ships to evacuate Turkish citizens from Lebanon amid heightening Israeli attacks. Last week, hundreds of Turkish nationals and their families were brought to the Mediterranean Turkish port city of Mersin from Beirut. The number of Turkish citizens residing in Lebanon is estimated to be around 14,000, while the Turkish Foreign Ministry has announced that only around 1,000 people among some 2,500 who applied to the Turkish diplomatic mission in Lebanon showed up at evacuation points. Ankara has pledged to arrange more evacuations if necessary. Türkiye is experienced in mass evacuation operations as it evacuated thousands of Turkish nationals as well as foreigners from several countries during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Along with evacuations, Türkiye delivered aid to Lebanon during the first phase of Israeli attacks last month. Ankara also pledged solidarity with Lebanon against the growing Israeli aggression, which, along with mass casualties, drove a large number of people to displacement.

By attacking Lebanon, Israel demonstrated it will not be satisfied with occupying Gaza, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Tuesday as he addressed an Ankara conference on the future of Palestine. "Netanyahu's Cabinet members are revealing their true intentions, where their eyes are set, and how far they wish to extend their occupation policies with every new statement they make," he maintained.

"After Gaza, Israel's genocidal policies are now extending to Lebanon and have served as an opportunity for humanity to recognize the true face of Zionism," said the president.

The U.N. special coordinator for Lebanon, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, on Wednesday, urged the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure after deadly Israeli strikes hit municipality buildings in the southern city of Nabatiyeh.

"This attack follows other incidents in which civilians and civilian infrastructure have been targeted across Lebanon. Today's reported killing of a humanitarian first responder is, tragically, part of this pattern. Violations of international humanitarian law are utterly unacceptable. Civilians and civilian infrastructure must be protected at all times. As the theater and intensity of the exchanges of fire continue to expand, civilian suffering is reaching unprecedented heights. Military solutions will not and cannot bring safety or security to either side of the Blue Line. It is time for all concerned actors to immediately cease their fire and open the door to diplomatic solutions capable of realizing the needs of citizens and advancing regional stability," Hennis-Plasschaert said.