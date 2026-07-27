Türkiye's second Communication Council will convene in Ankara on July 28-29 under the theme "Century of Türkiye: The Century of Communication," bringing together government officials, academics, media representatives and civil society to discuss the country's communication policies and future strategy.

The two-day event, organized by the Presidency's Directorate of Communications, will open at the ATO Congresium with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in attendance. Presidency's Communications Director Burhanettin Duran is also scheduled to deliver opening remarks.

The second day will feature panel discussions at the Directorate of Communications Conference Hall, where experts from various disciplines will examine developments in the field of communication and exchange views on future policy priorities.

According to the Directorate, the council aims to establish a practical framework for Türkiye's Communication Model in line with the country's "Century of Türkiye" vision. Participants from public institutions, the private sector, academia, civil society and the media are expected to assess current communication policies, identify challenges and propose recommendations for future implementation.

The event will also see the release of the Second Communication Council Reports and Second Communication Council Proceedings, prepared following consultations conducted by 425 participants across 16 working groups during a preparatory workshop held last year.

Officials said the council is intended to contribute to the development of public communication policies while providing a platform for stakeholders to exchange ideas on strengthening Türkiye's communication strategy.