Republic Day is being marked across Türkiye on Tuesday as people took to the streets adorned with huge flags and watched festivities. At times solemn, celebrations to mark the 101st anniversary of a new Türkiye, which rose from the ashes of the Ottoman Empire, comes a week after a terror attack by the PKK in the capital Ankara that targeted a defense company and killed five people.

The pledge to end terrorism and maintain unity was prevalent in messages of officials such as President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, along with caution against Israel’s expansionist aggression in the region where Türkiye is among few countries not directly affected yet.

Erdoğan and other prominent political figures from the ruling party and the opposition began the daylong events to mark the day with a visit to Anıtkabir, the iconic mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk in Ankara. Erdoğan, his ally Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli and main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) Chair Özgür Özel paid tribute to Atatürk, founder and first president of the republic.

As he signed a memorial book at Anıtkabir, Erdoğan wrote that they were proud to mark the 101st anniversary of the republic: “You, revered Atatürk, entrusted it to us.” Erdoğan also wrote that they were taking every measure to safeguard the very existence of the country and for the safety of the nation “at a time when they attempt to redraw borders through blood and tears just as it was a century ago in our region,” referring to Israel’s expansionist conflict that has spilled over to Lebanon from Palestine.

In an earlier video message on occasion, Erdoğan said Türkiye’s struggle for a better future cannot be prevented “by terrorist groups, nor those trying to set our region on fire with their expansionist ambitions and the imperialists supporting and spoiling them.” Erdoğan said it was time to bury the plague of terrorism that drained Türkiye’s energy for 40 years and attempted to hurt the Turkish nation’s unity.

There are "only a few obstacles to overcome and a few problems to solve to reach the bright future we call the 'Century of Türkiye,'" Erdoğan said in his message. Ahead of the centenary of the republic, Türkiye has unveiled an ambitious "Century of Türkiye" program for reforms in many fields, from economy to justice.

Praying for mercy upon the martyrs and veterans who have shed their blood for independence and the future of the homeland from Malazgirt to the present day, Erdoğan said in his video message: "Every one of our brothers who fell to the ground like entering a rose garden for our independence, especially the martyrs we lost in the attack on TAI, the leading organization of our defense industry, will always live on in our hearts." Five people, including four employees of Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), were killed in a PKK attack last week. Erdoğan was scheduled to visit TAI headquarters later on Tuesday for an event to deliver a locally made Gökbey helicopter.

"We are determined to eternally uphold an independent, strong, honorable and prosperous Türkiye, the legacy of our states spanning from the Seljuks to the Ottomans, and ultimately to the Republic on Anatolian soil," he stressed. "As a nation, we possess a deep-rooted state tradition of over 2,200 years, symbolized by the 16 stars in the Presidential Seal," Erdoğan praised. "Both within our borders, in our region, and across the world, we will more firmly embrace our nation's ancient historical perspective and our civilizational values to establish peace, tranquility, security and justice," he emphasized.

Children wearing T-shirts with the faces of Atatürk wave Turkish flags during a Republic Day celebration, in the Kapaklı district, Tekirdağ, northwestern Türkiye, Oct. 29, 2024. (AA Photo)

Stating that they work day and night to elevate Türkiye above the level of contemporary civilization by addressing every deficiency one by one, President Erdoğan said: "With the support of our nation, during this period we have left behind, we have made significant sacrifices, dismantled countless devious plots and traps, thwarted numerous treacherous attacks, and achieved truly important gains."

The Turkish president further stated that they stand on the brink of a period where the sacrifices made in all fields, from security to technology and diplomacy to the economy, will yield results.

"We are on the verge of achieving the bright future we call the Century of Türkiye, with only a few obstacles and issues left to overcome," he pointed out, adding: "We are aware of the challenges our people have faced over the past six years due to efforts to undermine our country in areas like economic stability, especially through security threats."

Following the ceremony at Anıtkabir, Erdoğan returned to the Presidential Complex, where he received congratulations from various guests, from politicians to foreign diplomats stationed there.

The republic, which replaced the collapsed Ottoman Empire, was declared a few months after an international treaty recognized the independence of the new state and the declaration of Ankara as its capital was made. Atatürk, a veteran Ottoman officer who launched the struggle for freedom when he secretly traveled to the northern province of Samsun in 1919, was the de facto leader of the new state. In the book "Nutuk" ("The Speech"), which compiled Atatürk's speeches between 1919 and 1923, the leader recounts the declaration of the republic as something that happened throughout a dinner with leading figures of the War of Independence. "During the dinner (on Oct. 28, 1923), I told them we would declare the Republic tomorrow. All my colleagues agreed with me and we took a break from the dinner to discuss what to do next. I never felt the need to discuss the plan to declare the Republic because I never doubted that they thought differently than me," he said. Atatürk, along with Ismet Inönü, who succeeded Atatürk as president, drafted a bill changing the 1921 Constitution in which an amendment changed the State of Türkiye to the Republic of Türkiye and it was approved by Parliament the next day. Atatürk was officially declared the first president at the same session of Parliament, amid chants of "Long live the Republic!" by lawmakers and thunderous applause. Atatürk famously concluded his speech after the election as the first president of the republic with remarks, "The Republic of Türkiye will always be blissful, victorious and successful." National celebrations ensued after the declaration, but the first large-scale celebrations were on Oct. 29, 1924. In 1925, Parliament approved a proposal to declare the day a national holiday.

Building upon the legacy of a semi-parliamentarian system during the last years of the Ottoman Empire, the new republic introduced a wider democracy in which Atatürk is hailed as the great statesman credited with rebuilding a devastated country with new ideals. Over the following decades, the democracy born out of the republic was disrupted by multiple coup attempts. The first one was in 1960, about a decade after the first truly multiparty elections brought the Democrat Party to power. The last one was in 2016 when the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) tried to topple the democratically elected government. Yet, at the end of the day, the republic's core values, most notably the sovereignty of the nation, overcame the odds.

Under incumbent President Erdoğan, Türkiye declared a new set of goals under the motto “Vision 2023” in reference to the centenary of the republic. Economically, the government plans to increase national income and exports, while other goals include a national health care system that covers every citizen, judiciary reforms, minimizing dependence on imports in defense and an active and efficient foreign policy.

Congratulations from abroad

Türkiye’s allies and friendly countries issued messages to mark the day.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken congratulated Türkiye on the anniversary, saying in a statement on Monday: "On behalf of the United States of America, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the people of Türkiye as you celebrate the 101st anniversary of the founding of your Republic. This day marks a significant milestone in your nation's history, and we join you in honoring the progress of the Turkish people over the past century." The friendship between the two nations has grown "deeper and stronger" over the course of 101 years, he added. Stressing that the NATO alliance forms the "cornerstone" of regional peace and security, Blinken said the U.S. is proud that Türkiye has been a NATO ally for 72 years. Thanking Türkiye for being a "steadfast ally and partner," he added: "On this historic occasion, we celebrate the founding of the Republic of Türkiye with you and look forward to another century of friendship and alliance that benefits our peoples, the region and the world."

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, a close friend of Erdoğan, sent a congratulatory message to Erdoğan on the occasion. He said that they were proud Türkiye entered the second century of the republic as a country that is politically, economically and militarily strong and “reputed in the international community.” Aliyev said Azerbaijan was as happy as Türkiye over the latter’s accomplishments as a country that is a powerhouse in the world. “We are pleased that Azerbaijan-Türkiye relations are at their highest level today; we are pleased with our unshakable bonds. Our dynamic, active relations that form the backbone of regional cooperation contribute to the region’s development, peace and security,” Aliyev said.