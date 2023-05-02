Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu highlighted that Türkiye was the only reliable, genuine partner of the international community in fighting the common threat of terrorism and lamented that his country’s allies disappoint Ankara by supporting terrorist groups.

Addressing the Istanbul Security Forum organized by the Directorate of Communications of the Turkish Presidency on Tuesday, Çavuşoğlu also expressed concern over the European security structure that is “clearly not functioning” at desired levels, adding that it is not “reasonable or logical to envision a new security design” as the war in Ukraine continues.

“Türkiye’s contribution to trans-Atlantic security, which is at the forefront of NATO’s most dominant and strategically important allies, is vital,” Çavuşoğlu further said. Reiterating that 60% of international crises and conflicts are seen around Türkiye, Çavuşoğlu said security “is a concept that transcends distinctions such as hard security or soft security, and needs to be addressed comprehensively.” Listing three ways to ensure security in today’s conditions, the foreign minister said one keeps one’s “country strong, deterrent and resilient with all its elements.”

“When strong security forces and a resilient society come together with effective management, success comes along. That’s why we (Türkiye) have adopted the defense industry as one of the priority areas,” he added.

Saying that Türkiye always stands by its allies, Çavuşoğlu said some partners had disappointed Türkiye. He also underscored that a terrorist organization that kills the citizens and soldiers of an ally country (Türkiye) could not be a legitimate partner. “I find it embarrassing to feel the need to call on allies to not impose sanctions on each other,” he said. He was referring to the broad support of PKK/YPG terrorist group in Syria by the United States. Washington often draws the ire of Ankara for providing military equipment and training to terrorist groups under the guise of the “fight against Daesh” in Syria.

The minister further noted that the second way to ensure security is “to be both the subject and the complementary element of common security.”

“Terrorism is one of the two main threats to NATO, and all allies must be united in the fight against this scourge,” he said, stressing that Türkiye is “a country that is sincerely fighting terrorism on the ground.”

The minister continued by pointing out that “perceiving security from a broad perspective and developing solutions with effective multilateralism” is the third way to ensure security.

Saying that “Türkiye is a wise, benevolent, virtuous and influential power that uses all of the aspects of its influence,” Çavuşoğlu pledged to “resolutely maintain our (Ankara’s) position as the central actor of global security, with our principled humanitarian stance and our entrepreneurial foreign policy that responds to the realities on the ground.”

Speaking at the forum, Fahrettin Altun, head of the Directorate of Communications, said the event was organized to create a global dialogue platform on security. Altun pointed out terrorism as one of today’s most important security threats. Terrorist groups, he said, do not just target a country or its citizens, but instead, they target all of humanity. “The attacks of terrorist organizations are directed toward all of humanity, regardless of language, religion, race or geography.” Thus, it is essential to adopt a firm stance to prevent and fight terrorism and impose sanctions against it, Altun said.

“For this, it is obligatory to develop an international understanding of struggle without making any distinction between terrorist organizations and regardless of the geography in which terrorist acts are carried out.” He also said Türkiye’s approach to fighting terrorism is a model for the rest of the world to follow. Türkiye, he said, is a power that maintains peace, security and stability in its region and globally, as well as reinforcing its national security. The Turkish official said that with the roles and responsibilities Ankara has taken on and the international discourse it has developed, it will persist as a guarantor of peace and security.

“Our country has effectively fought all terrorist organizations, from the PKK/YPG to Daesh and the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), that threaten our national security and regional peace and stability, and continues to do so.”

However, Türkiye does not receive the support and solidarity it deserves in this struggle, and even the terrorist organizations and terrorists it fights are supported by various countries, Altun underlined. “Those who feed another terrorist organization under the name of fighting terrorism are betraying the fight against global terrorism. These countries should let go of this strategy, which could cost them dearly, as soon as possible.”

Altun also said the security threats of the 21st century are not limited to conflicts between countries, regional conflicts or wars. “Climate change, environmental problems, natural disasters and their consequences are also issues of global security that cannot be ignored.”

The Istanbul Security Forum is being held on May 2-3 by Türkiye’s Directorate of Communications to address regional and global security threats and solution proposals with an innovative perspective. The two-day event, held for the first time in Istanbul, will unite policymakers, academics, experts, journalists and representatives of international organizations who will discuss the regional and global powers’ approaches to security policies. The participants will exchange views on ways to ensure security and on facing challenges that require a collective response in panels and roundtables during the forum.