The PKK terrorist group's Syrian offshoot YPG, supported by the United States, launched a terror attack close to the Öncüpınar border gate in southern Kilis on Tuesday undeterred by the ongoing humanitarian tragedy caused by the deadly earthquakes in Türkiye and national mourning.

"The inhumane terrorist organization the PKK/YPG took advantage of even the earthquake and carried out a vile MLRA (multiple rocket launcher) attacks from Tal Rifaat to the area of responsibility of our Öncüpınar Border Post,” the Defense Ministry said.

The ministry underlined that while there were no casualties, security forces responded to the terrorist targets.

The death toll in Türkiye from a massive 7.7-magnitude earthquake rose to 3,419, the country's relief agency announced Tuesday.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has declared a week of national mourning to honor the thousands of dead following the devastating earthquake.

All flags at home and abroad are to be set to half-mast until Sunday, the president said on Twitter on Monday evening.