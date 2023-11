Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Monday that they were in talks with relevant authorities and was considering setting up field hospitals inside Gaza, in “a safe zone.” Koca was speaking at an airport in the capital Ankara as he welcomed Palestinian patients airlifted from Gaza through Egypt.

