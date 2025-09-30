As photos of the Turkish Naval Forces Command's battleships circulated on social media, the Ministry of National Defense affirmed that Türkiye was monitoring the journey of the Global Sumud Flotilla and promised assistance if needed.

In a written statement, the ministry said Türkiye was closely following humanitarian aid activities through civilian ships sailing in the eastern Mediterranean at the moment, to ensure their safe journey as part of “international law and humanitarian values.”

“In this framework, our vessels engaged in routine training and other missions in the region will contribute to humanitarian aid missions in coordination with relevant agencies and international sides if the need arises. Türkiye, as it did in the past, will fulfill its responsibilities under any circumstance and anywhere for the protection of humanitarian values and the safety of innocent civilians,” the statement concluded.

On Monday, Türkiye evacuated activists from the flotilla after one vessel broke down and began taking on water.

The Global Sumud Flotilla, which includes activists from around the world, including Turkish nationals, departed from Barcelona earlier this month, aiming to break Israel's blockade of Gaza and deliver humanitarian aid to the besieged Palestinian territory. In a statement posted on Instagram, the flotilla organizers said the mission was temporarily halted after one of the ships, Johnny M, sustained a leak in its engine room. "All participants have been safely transferred to another vessel. Some will be reassigned to other ships, while others will be brought ashore," the statement said.

The vessel was located in international waters between Crete, the island of Cyprus and Egypt when it issued a distress call early Monday.

Turkish authorities, including the Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay), coordinated the evacuation effort.

Semih Fener, the captain of one of the ships dispatched to assist, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the incident was due to a technical malfunction, not a sinking.

"We picked up 12 people and distributed them to other ships. Four people will return home," he said, adding that the evacuees would travel to their respective countries via Türkiye. The Turkish Red Crescent confirmed to Agence France-Presse (AFP) that it had coordinated the evacuation.

Meanwhile, Türkiye has reportedly joined Spain, Italy and Greece in monitoring the flotilla as it sailed east across the Mediterranean despite warnings from Israel.

Flight tracking websites showed that three long-endurance drones originating from Türkiye's Çorlu air base have been circling over the flotilla for three days.