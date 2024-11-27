Türkiye welcomes the truce deal between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon and is prepared to make every contribution to stop the bloodshed and achieve a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip, as well, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Wednesday.

“We’re facing a historic responsibility as wars rage on in our region,” Erdoğan told lawmakers of his ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) at a parliamentary meeting in the capital, Ankara.

“Türkiye expects all sides, especially Israel, to fulfill their responsibilities in order to maintain calm on the ground,” Erdoğan said of the cease-fire in Lebanon.

A cease-fire between Israel and the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah came into effect on Wednesday after both sides accepted an agreement brokered by the U.S. and France, a rare victory for diplomacy in a region wracked by two wars for over a year.