What brings peace to the region pushed Israel to despair, as the remarks of a minister of the "Zionist regime" indicate. The "Türkiye-Qatar-Pakistan axis is worrying" for Tel Aviv, Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli said on Wednesday.

"What we are witnessing is the rise of a new axis," Chikli said in remarks to Israel's 103 FM radio, adding that the three countries helped shape the recently announced deal between the U.S. and Iran. "The emerging agreement is concerning, and the least of my concerns is the rehabilitation of the Iranian economy,” he added.

His comments came amid sharp criticism in Israel of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who opposition figures accuse of failure, saying that US President Donald Trump excluded him from negotiations with Iran on ending the war. Washington and Tehran reached a temporary truce on April 8 through Pakistani mediation before announcing a framework agreement on Monday to end the conflict. The accord is expected to be formally signed in Switzerland on Friday.

Israeli government ministers have publicly expressed their opposition to the agreement. There was no immediate response from Türkiye, Qatar or Pakistan to Chikli's remarks. The three countries have supported diplomatic solutions to settle the U.S.-Iran conflict and efforts to promote regional stability.

Under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Ankara's relations with Islamabad and Doha reached new heights.

Last month, Pakistan's Defense Minister Khawaja Asif was quoted as saying that his country may expand its strategic mutual defense agreement with Saudi Arabia to include Türkiye and Qatar. Islamabad and Riyadh signed the deal in September 2025 in an outreach to the Gulf and cemented their strategic positioning in the international community. Asif, quoted by Pakistan’s Hum News, said their agreement with Saudi Arabia was a regulation for the future. “If Qatar and Türkiye become a part of this agreement, it will be a good development,” he said.

Türkiye is the most vocal opponent of Israel in terms of opposition to the Netanyahu administration's genocidal campaign in the Palestinian territories and aggressive expansionism that threatens Lebanon nowadays. Türkiye has also warned on Tuesday that Israel may seek to undermine the U.S.-Iran deal to end the conflict.