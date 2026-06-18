Türkiye's National Security Council (MGK) on Thursday called on the international community to take a principled stance against Israel's actions in Gaza, the occupied West Bank and Lebanon, while reaffirming Ankara's commitment to a "terror-free Türkiye" and welcoming the recent agreement reached between Iran and the United States, according to a statement issued by the Presidential Communications Directorate.

The council evaluated efforts toward achieving the goals of a "terror-free Türkiye" and a "terror-free region," stressing Ankara's determination to free both the Turkish nation and neighboring countries from the burden of terrorism.

The statement also addressed regional developments, particularly the situation in the Middle East. The MGK said Israel's continued cease-fire violations in Gaza, settler violence in the occupied West Bank, attacks targeting the status of East Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque, as well as actions undermining Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity, were negatively affecting efforts to establish peace and stability in the region.

The council called on the international community to adopt a principled position against what it described as Israel's persistent disregard for universal humanitarian values and international law.

On Cyprus, the MGK emphasized that Türkiye, as a guarantor state, remains both capable of and determined to take all necessary measures within the framework of international law to ensure the security, prosperity and well-being of Turkish Cypriots. It added that no fait accompli undermining the rights and interests of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) or damaging peace in the Eastern Mediterranean would be allowed.

The council also welcomed progress toward peace and stability in Syria, reaffirmed support for the country's unity and reconstruction efforts, and expressed satisfaction over the agreement reached between Iran and the United States, stressing the importance of preserving the process.

The statement further highlighted Türkiye's support for stability in Iraq, efforts to strengthen peace in the South Caucasus, and continued backing for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of African nations.