Navigation warnings issued in response to Greece’s activities in the Aegean Sea were published indefinitely, the Defense Ministry said Thursday, rejecting claims in Greek media that the notices were limited to a two-year period.

Speaking after the ministry’s weekly press briefing in Ankara, officials said the navigation warnings, known as NAVTEX, were technical objections aimed at addressing Greece’s actions in the Aegean that violate international law.

“The navigation warnings we issued are not limited to two years, as claimed in Greek media, but were published without a time limit,” the ministry said in a response to questions. The ministry added that the notices emphasize the need for coordination with Türkiye for all research activities conducted within maritime zones and areas of continental shelf interest in the Aegean.

The ministry also said the warnings highlight that military activities carried out in waters surrounding islands with non-militarized status could endanger navigational safety and would be inconsistent with international agreements. It noted that the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) would continue to counter unilateral actions that disregard Türkiye’s maritime rights and interests, in line with international law.

Developments in Syria

Addressing questions on Syria, Defense Ministry spokesperson Zeki Aktürk said recent developments had negatively affected efforts toward long-term stability. Officials said the PKK terrorist group's Syrian wing, YPG, had violated a cease-fire extended for 15 days by continuing to undermine integration efforts tied to agreements reached on Jan. 18 and March 10.

The ministry said Türkiye continues to closely monitor developments on the ground in Syria and is taking all necessary measures to ensure the security of its forces, personnel and borders. It welcomed the Syrian government’s decision to open humanitarian aid corridors, describing the move as a positive step.

Recently, the Syrian army opened two humanitarian corridors between Raqqa and Hassakeh and rural Aleppo, for the delivery of humanitarian aid and safe passage for emergencies, media outlets announced on Sunday. Raqqa and Aleppo were liberated from YPG occupation recently, while the army was deployed outside Hassakeh, occupied by the terrorist group amid a cease-fire.

Türkiye reaffirmed its support for Syria’s unity and territorial integrity under the principle of “one state, one army,” saying it would continue backing efforts to combat terrorist groups and strengthen Syria’s defense capacity.

Border security

On border security, the ministry said the Turkish army remains on high alert. Over the past week, four PKK terrorist group members surrendered, it was announced. Operations targeting caves, shelters, hideouts, land mines and improvised explosive devices continued both inside Türkiye and across its borders.

The ministry said the total length of tunnels destroyed in Türkiye’s Syria operation zones has reached 753 kilometers (468 miles).

Along Türkiye’s borders, 173 people, including three suspected members of terrorist groups, were detained while attempting to cross illegally over the past week, officials said. An additional 876 people were prevented from crossing. Since the start of the year, authorities have detained 519 people attempting illegal crossings and stopped 4,404 others before they reached the border, the ministry added.

Aktürk said Türkiye was expanding its strategic reach while strengthening regional deterrence in an increasingly complex security environment. He said Ankara would continue to pursue proactive defense policies both on the ground and diplomatically, while investing in a high-technology, independent and effective defense system.

The ministry also addressed developments in Iran, saying Türkiye does not want new tensions or conflicts in the region and remains committed to stability. It said relevant state institutions are coordinating closely to take all necessary precautions against potential risks along the border.